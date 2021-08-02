Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,200 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 268,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Altus Midstream in the first quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALTM opened at $63.85 on Monday. Altus Midstream has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $72.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.54. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 3.90.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Midstream will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Altus Midstream’s payout ratio is 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.