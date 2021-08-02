ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 28,082 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 227,911 shares.The stock last traded at $61.37 and had previously closed at $58.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ALX Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.71.

The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -11.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.72.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $911,319.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,827,753.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,225,675 over the last three months. 58.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ALX Oncology by 4.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

