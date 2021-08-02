Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $171.40

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €171.40 ($201.65) and last traded at €170.00 ($200.00), with a volume of 10441 shares. The stock had previously closed at €169.40 ($199.29).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €190.00 ($223.53) price objective on Amadeus FiRe in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €156.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.00, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $972.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67.

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Personnel Services and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT. The company also provides training in preparation for state examinations for tax advisors and specialists, accountants, and financial controllers; professional training in the fields of tax, accounting, and financial control; and education and training in IAS/IFRS and US-GAAP.

