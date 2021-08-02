Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group downgraded shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Amadeus IT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of AMADY stock traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.61. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,485. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $46.69 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.42.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative net margin of 21.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

