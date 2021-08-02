Amadeus IT Group’s (AMADY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AMADY has been the topic of several other reports. Erste Group lowered Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amadeus IT Group in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amadeus IT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

OTCMKTS:AMADY traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.61. 40,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,485. The stock has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 1.42. Amadeus IT Group has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $79.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.97.

Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Amadeus IT Group had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Amadeus IT Group will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

