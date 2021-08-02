Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 3.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,143.89.

AMZN stock opened at $3,345.00 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,717.29, for a total transaction of $903,301.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

