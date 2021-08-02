Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.1% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $33,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $14,877,308,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,151,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 34,666.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after buying an additional 637,169 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $934,954,000. Institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,060 shares of company stock worth $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3,459.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,143.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

