Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 3,702.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 418,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.19% of Ambarella worth $43,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 229.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 99,063 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 161,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,183,000 after purchasing an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 372,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 207,319 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 916.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 15,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 13,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $146,508.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,796.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,614. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMBA stock opened at $98.49 on Monday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $137.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.70.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.64 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 23.12% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.