Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Amcor makes up about 0.7% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Amcor by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in shares of Amcor by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Amcor by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

In other news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock worth $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,193. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.88. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.65.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.