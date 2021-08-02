AMEPAY (AME) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $63,638.00

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 2nd. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and approximately $63,638.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00102527 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00138164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,231.65 or 1.00078099 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $332.74 or 0.00848802 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AMEPAY Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

