AMEPAY Tops One Day Volume of $72,305.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (CURRENCY:AME) traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 2nd. AMEPAY has a total market cap of $2.67 million and $72,305.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMEPAY has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One AMEPAY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

AMEPAY Coin Trading

