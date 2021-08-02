AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Update

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 310,800 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 248,800 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 64,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 38.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 1.5% during the first quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMERCO by 40.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in AMERCO by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 677 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $587.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $570.07. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $311.76 and a 52 week high of $657.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

