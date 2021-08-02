Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.220-$1.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

NYSE:AMRC traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $66.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,722. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.36.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. Research analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut Ameresco from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.73.

In other news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,877 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,372. Insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.