American Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:ABML) Shares Down 0.6%

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.55 and last traded at $1.56. 1,089,749 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,982,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of American Battery Metals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock.

Get American Battery Metals alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.98.

In other news, CEO Douglas Cole sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $784,000.00.

American Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABML)

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Battery Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Battery Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.