American Public Education (APEI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect American Public Education to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $88.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.02 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect American Public Education to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.62 on Monday. American Public Education has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $41.09. The stock has a market cap of $553.01 million, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APEI shares. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist dropped their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

