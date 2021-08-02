American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 382,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 454,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $22.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $719.58 million, a P/E ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 million. Sell-side analysts expect that American Software will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.23%.

AMSWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sidoti raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis Hogue sold 1,258 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $27,915.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,640.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,921 shares of company stock worth $2,222,571. Insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About American Software

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

