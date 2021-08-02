American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Shares Gap Down to $22.00

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.00, but opened at $21.54. American Software shares last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 119 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $716.31 million, a P/E ratio of 91.46 and a beta of 0.50.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $28.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.66 million. American Software had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 169.23%.

In related news, VP Valerie Paige King sold 4,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas L. V. Newberry sold 29,820 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $741,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 122.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 208.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Software by 77.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

