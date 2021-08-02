American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $14.05 on Monday. American Superconductor has a 1 year low of $8.96 and a 1 year high of $31.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 18.76% and a negative net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $21.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Superconductor news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,130.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $258,966.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,557 shares of company stock valued at $577,619. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 78.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.