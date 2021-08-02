American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Short Interest Down 18.7% in July

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a decrease of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 276,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

AVD traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.50. 1,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,018. The stock has a market cap of $508.66 million, a P/E ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.40. American Vanguard has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $116.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. Equities analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

AVD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet cut American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other American Vanguard news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $82,839.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Vanguard by 282.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Vanguard in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

