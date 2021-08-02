American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,402 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of American Water Works worth $42,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.0% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 20.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.9% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

American Water Works stock opened at $170.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

