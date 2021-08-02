American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.180-$4.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

American Water Works stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $172.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,942. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Water Works has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $172.56.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus reissued a hold rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $170.00.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

