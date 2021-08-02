Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,083 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.45% of Federal Signal worth $10,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Federal Signal by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,349 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 11.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Federal Signal by 0.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,003 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSS stock opened at $39.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.35. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 15.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

