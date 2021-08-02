Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 10,968 Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,968 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.54% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $10,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,864,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,324,000 after acquiring an additional 374,032 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,384,000 after acquiring an additional 70,315 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,538,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,993,000 after acquiring an additional 137,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,167,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WRE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.75.

Shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.21 and a beta of 0.93. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $27.05.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.17). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

