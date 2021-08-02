Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 17,986 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 540,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,986 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EQT worth $10,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,754,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $701,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,041,538 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,044,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $223,792,000 after buying an additional 660,201 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,867,174 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $201,912,000 after buying an additional 6,291,577 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,382,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 133,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EQT by 7,372.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,553,061 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,856,000 after buying an additional 1,532,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQT opened at $18.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on EQT shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities increased their target price on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EQT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.07.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

