Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 7,949 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.42% of Barnes Group worth $10,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of B. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $321.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

