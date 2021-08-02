Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 84,365 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.23% of nVent Electric worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

NVT stock opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,161,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.