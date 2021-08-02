Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 155.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.46% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $10,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,764 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $575,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 540,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 254,133 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PBH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.00.

NYSE:PBH opened at $52.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.21. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $237.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.59 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

