Ameriprise Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,262 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.17% of Olin worth $10,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OLN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Olin in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,772,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olin by 35.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,274 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,169,000 after acquiring an additional 343,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $47.03 on Monday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.19 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Olin’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is presently -59.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLN. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Olin from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

In other news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 306,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,201,354 over the last three months. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.



Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

