Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 196,097 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 78.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,097 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allen Holding Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 61.6% in the first quarter. Allen Holding Inc. NY now owns 807,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,816,000 after buying an additional 307,920 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $5,037,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.44.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $13,934,884.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,725,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,581,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,037,309 shares of company stock valued at $183,991,581 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $21.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $40.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.22 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

