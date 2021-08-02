Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 32,975 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 174,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 32,975 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.52% of Century Communities worth $10,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $35,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Century Communities by 2,164.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 212,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Communities by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,296,000 after purchasing an additional 203,530 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Century Communities by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 277,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after purchasing an additional 169,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $8,720,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCS stock opened at $69.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.65. Century Communities had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 27.19%. On average, analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 9.65%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Century Communities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.33.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

