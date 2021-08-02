Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 5,322 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.23% of Silgan worth $10,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter worth $36,498,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 20.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 28,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 89,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on Silgan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $205,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGN opened at $40.52 on Monday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.23.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

