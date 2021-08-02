Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 84,365 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 388,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,365 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of nVent Electric worth $10,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVT. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 4.7% in the first quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NVT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $31.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,161,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at $8,046,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock worth $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.