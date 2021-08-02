Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 87,506 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,506 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.20% of Flowers Foods worth $10,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 459,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 288,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 539,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLO opened at $23.56 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.17. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.12%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

