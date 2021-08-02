Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 204,747 Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 204,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,500,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $882,000. Finally, Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $54.36 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a twelve month low of $36.72 and a twelve month high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48.

