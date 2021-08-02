Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,593 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Acadia Healthcare worth $10,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after purchasing an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 86.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of ACHC opened at $61.72 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.27.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

