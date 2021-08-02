Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 325,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,139,000 after buying an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

