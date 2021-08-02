Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,963 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $10,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after buying an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in JBG SMITH Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,305,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after buying an additional 444,300 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after buying an additional 124,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,412,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,433,000 after buying an additional 54,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE:JBGS opened at $32.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.81. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

