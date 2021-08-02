Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,915 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Alliance Data Systems worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 14.8% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADS. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, cut Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.69.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $93.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 55.02% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.27%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

