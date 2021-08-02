Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.38% of EVERTEC worth $10,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,419,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,594,000 after purchasing an additional 334,106 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,442,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,527,000 after purchasing an additional 687,461 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,460,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,795,000 after purchasing an additional 378,979 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,421,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,892,000 after purchasing an additional 338,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,264,000 after purchasing an additional 35,171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of EVTC stock opened at $43.70 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

