Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.38% of EVERTEC worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

EVTC opened at $43.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $44.81.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.06% and a net margin of 22.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

