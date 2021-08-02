Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 41,278 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.86% of Dril-Quip worth $10,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period.

In other news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRQ stock opened at $28.58 on Monday. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.50.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DRQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

