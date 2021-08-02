Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,675 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $10,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Relx by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,880 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Relx by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after purchasing an additional 284,627 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Relx by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 47,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

RELX stock opened at $29.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.35. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $19.52 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a $0.3351 dividend. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 2.28%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.16%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

