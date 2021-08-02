Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stock Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,229 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of Ashland Global worth $10,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

ASH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.63.

Shares of ASH opened at $85.07 on Monday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.95 and a 12 month high of $95.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $228,034.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

