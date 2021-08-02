Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.13 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,958 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHLC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 373.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $66.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.53. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $50.23 and a 12-month high of $66.31.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.