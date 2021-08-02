Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.14 Million Stock Holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675,139 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 115,085 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.48% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 158.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 190,449 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 116,756 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 118,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,003,259 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,050,000 after acquiring an additional 63,724 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $504,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,042.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

MDRX stock opened at $17.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 26th that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on MDRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.