Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.24 Million Stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.28% of Reata Pharmaceuticals worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RETA. Citigroup raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, raised their price target on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

NASDAQ RETA opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.40. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.21 and a beta of 1.52.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,092.54% and a negative return on equity of 88.44%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.89) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $1,245,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,204.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.