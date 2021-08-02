Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.27 Million Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,033 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Assurant worth $10,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Assurant by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Assurant by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 279.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Assurant by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

In other news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,836,360 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $157.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.59. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $105.14 and a one year high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 30.59%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.