Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.32 Million Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,084 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 6.87% of First Community worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FCCO. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 314,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,235 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Community by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 62,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Get First Community alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $153.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.24. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.