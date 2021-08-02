Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stake in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,119 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 26,084 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 6.87% of First Community worth $10,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 71.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of First Community by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCCO shares. Raymond James raised their price target on First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Community from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

NASDAQ FCCO opened at $20.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.24. First Community Co. has a twelve month low of $12.23 and a twelve month high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $153.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.73.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Community Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

