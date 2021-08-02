Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $10.55 Million Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 17.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 941,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196,930 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 3.05% of Farmland Partners worth $10,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Farmland Partners by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 121.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

NYSE:FPI opened at $12.60 on Monday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.99 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 2.15%. On average, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Farmland Partners Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

Recommended Story: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.